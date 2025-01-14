Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hopes for an underpass across the A1 to Biggleswade remain up in the air – as plans for a development at the former Woodlands Nurseries site have been withdrawn.

Solai Holdings Ltd has pulled its proposals for an industrial site with community facilities in Upper Caldecote, which included a pedestrian/cycle bridge over the busy road.

However, although community members and Central Bedfordshire Councillor Paul Daniels, of Northill ward, had been calling for an underpass instead, the chances of the developer changing their mind – if an application is resubmitted – is now questionable.

DLA Town Planning Ltd, on behalf of Solai Holdings Ltd, said: "Since your previous article, National Highways has confirmed formally and in writing that they do not support an underpass on the basis of the costs, the impact/disturbance on the A1, flooding aspects and public safety. For this reason, we will not be exploring the prospect of an underpass any further.

Clockwise from top left: A disabled resident crosses the A1 at Tingey's Corner; withdrawn plans for the industrial development and bridge at the former Woodlands Nurseries site; the Footpath 7 crossing: Woodlands Industrial Estate left, and Bells Brook (old A1) right. Images supplied by Cllr Daniels and DLA Town Planning Ltd/Solai Holdings Ltd.

"Our planning application for the Woodlands site highlighted wider issues in relation to the capacity of the A1 that will take some time for all parties to consider.

"We are considering our next steps in relation to any potential resubmission."

The application, submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council in April 2024, had included plans for up to 26,800m2 of B2/B8 floorspace, a lake, a coffee shop, a community garden, and a playground – as well as a pedestrian/cycle bridge over the A1.

However, after surveying residents last year, Cllr Daniels found that there was overwhelming support for an underpass – as people raised concerns about the bridge's extended ramps posing access problems for wheelchairs, scooters, families with young children, and cyclicts – who would have had to dismount.

There were also safety concerns over a bridge across the busy road.

Councillor Daniels said: "I’ve not seen anything formally from National Highways, if a cost analysis has been done I will be interested to see the details because it has been completed remarkably quickly. Has an assessment taken place to establish the impact/disturbance to the A1 in the last couple of weeks and how do they know there will be flooding aspects and public safety without having inspected the site in detail?

"I recently travelled to France through an underpass. It was called the Channel Tunnel and is over 20 miles long. If a project such as this can be engineered many years ago, how difficult will it be to cross a relatively narrow road such as the A1 and open all the possibilities this will bring for our community?

"I believe that National Highways and the developer need do a proper assessment of building an underpass at the A1."

A National Highways spokesman said: “We work with developers to support projects but any proposed changes must meet considerations related to safety, cost and the extent of any disruption.

“A footbridge at the location continues to be our preferred option.”

Providing additional information, they added: "An underpass would be more disruptive to road users and residents as it would require each carriageway to be excavated, forcing prolonged closures and diversions on this section of the A1.

"Ground conditions, uncovered by the developer, suggest high groundwater levels meaning any underpass would be liable to regular flooding and require ongoing maintenance, including pumping equipment, to keep it clear of water."