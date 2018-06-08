Poorly rabbit dumped in box

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a rabbit was left to die by the side of the A6 near Silsoe.

The grey and white rabbit was found inside a taped together, soggy cardboard box by a member of the public at 8.30pm on May 13.

He has an eye infection but is now receiving vet treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

RSPCA inspector Stephen Reeves said: “This rabbit was found by complete chance, he was very lucky.

“Essentially the poor rabbit had been left to die in a box.

“It may be that his owner was worried about the eye infection but we would always urge people to seek help and never to dump an animal in this cruel way.

“We’d now like to hear from anyone who knows how the rabbit came to be dumped, they can call us in confidence on our appeal line 0300 123 8018.”

>The RSPCAhas joined forces with Burgess Pet Care and other animal welfare charities to support Rabbit Awareness Week (RAW) between June 2 -10.