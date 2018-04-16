Popular garage sale trail in Langford is back with over 40 stalls

Calling all householders in Langford - it’s time to sort out those cupboards and make some cash from unwanted items.

The popular Langford Garage Sale Trail will be returning for a second event on Saturday, April 21, from 10am until 1pm, and there promises to be plenty of stalls to browse.

The sale day has been organised to raise money for TRACKS Autism in Stevenage and the Langford Cubs and Brownies, and will give villagers a chance to declutter and raise vital funds for the causes.

More than 40 houses around Langford will be taking part and you could find some great gifts, grab a bargain, or just browse the range of items for sale as you follow the path of stalls.

Buyers from all over can visit the houses where stalls are open between 10am and 1pm.

All visitors are welcome to turn up on the day and hunt for bargains.

Just pick up a map from various points around the village including the Post Office at 27 High Street, Langford, and follow the trail from house to house.

If you’re thinking of having a spring clean and would like to have a stall and a place on the map please email hannah@hicommunications.co.uk or jo.smith@langfordscouts.org.uk

A stall costs £5 which will go directly to the charities and sellers will keep all of the money they take on the day.

For more information or if you would like to have a stall as part of the trail, please email hannah@hicommunications.co.uk or jo.smith@langfordscouts.org.uk