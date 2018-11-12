Potton remembers its fallen heroes

Potton commemorated the Centenary of the end of World War One on Sunday.

It was a big day for Remembrance and the people of Potton once more turned out in their hundreds to fill the Market Square for the start of the Town’s event packed day, for a short service before proceeding to the War Memorial at the Sandy Road Cemetery. The service, led by the Rev Gill Smith from St Mary’s, Tony Burt from Potton Baptist Church and Robert Dunham from Potton Salvation Army, got underway with prayers, readings and the singing of hymns.

Also present were Cllr Angus Macdonald, Chair of Potton Town Council with Cllr Alan Leggett and Christopher Kilroy MBE, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire.

Following this, a very long column was formed for the walk to the War Memorial where the service continued with the Act of Remembrance. All the names of Potton’s fallen sons from past conflicts, were read out by Cllr Alan Leggatt.

As each name was called, a member of one of the Town’s uniformed youth groups came forward with a wooden cross which were duly planted in a grassed area near the Memorial.

Each Town organisation and some individuals, then placed Poppy Wreaths on the Memorial in traditional style. This act was completed with a trumpeter from the Salvation Army playing the Last Post.

Two minutes silence followed with the trumpeter closing the tradition by playing Reveille. Finally, the National Anthem was sung to close the service. Refreshments were served in the Community Centre after the parade returned to the Market Square.