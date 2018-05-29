Potton’s Greensand heritage celebrated during festival

Community news

The exhibition is on Sunday, June 3, 10am to 4pm, at the Mill Lane Pavilion Annexe, SG19 2PQ.

The festival hosts events across the Greensand Ridge from Leighton Buzzard to Gamlingay and about half of Potton lies on the ridge.

The society has a rich collection of material reflecting its Greensand heritage including photographs, documents, maps, ironstone walls and listed building information, market gardening history and the unique Emily Shore diary of late Georgian life and nature on the nearby heath.

The community archive will have an exhibition of material and visitors will be able to browse more deeply on areas that interest them. Free parking and admission.