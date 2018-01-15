Primary wins £250 in competition

Robert Peel Primary School in Sandy is celebrating winning Inskip and Davie’s annual Christmas colouring completion this year, thanks to star pupil Albert Reed.

Ryan Inskip was on hand to award the school their prize of £250 and also present Albert with a £25 gift voucher plus a family ticket to The Kingfisher Players Pantomime in Tempsford.

Ryan said: “This is always the highlight of our year and the entries were better than ever so it was a hard task choosing the best. This is the first time Robert Peel has won since 2010.”

Headteacher Liesl Ganney, also pictured, added that the school had enjoyed a busy year becoming a primary school and that this win was the icing on the cake adding: “We are all tremendously proud of Albert winning and grateful for Inskip and Davie’s generous prize.”

The estate agent transformed their offices in Park Road over the festive period by covering their huge windows with as many entries as possible.