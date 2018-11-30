Prince William gives Biggleswade Town the royal seal of approval

Biggleswade United’s ‘Wall of Fame’ is due testimony to the stellar array of footballing glitterati to have been photographed lifting the club shirt and now it seems the club has also received Royal approval.

United’s under 23 full back, Ryan Slack was at the Copper Box arena in London this week for a ‘Football for Peace’ charity event where he talked about his involvement in football to Prince William.

The charity was set up to try to connect youngsters from opposite or different backgrounds to try to get them to come together and communicate via the world of football.

Ryan’s involvement goes back to last May, when a similar event was held at Luton’s Kenilworth Road ground where Ryan was coaching at the time.

Ryan, aged 20, said about meeting with the Prince: “He was a really nice, down to earth kind of guy. He asked me about diversity and how as football coaches you deal with different situations with youngsters with problems.”

“And at the end I talked to him about what we are trying to do at Biggleswade United and he seemed genuinely interested. I also asked him if we can take a picture of us holding a club training jacket which he did.”

Among others at the event (pictured) were Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil and also Kash Siddiqi, the founder of Football for Peace.