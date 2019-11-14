Proud Sandy officer is one of HM Lord Lieutenant’s outstanding cadets

Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Helen Nellis has appointed her cadets for 2019/2020, choosing a member of the Sandy Air Training Corps to join her specially selected team.

Cadet Warrant Officer Louise Keetley was one of the lucky few to be awarded the honour at a ceremony held at Flitwick and Ampthill Sea Cadet Unit by kind permission of chairman Nigel Cross.

Dignitaries present at the ceremony included the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Meryl Dolling, Deputy Mayor of Luton Cllr Maria Lovell, Chairman of Central Bedfordshire Council Cllr Brian Saunders, Mayor of Flitwick Cllr Philip Thompson, Chief Fire Officer Paul Fuller, Chief Constable Garry Forsyth and the President of St John’s Ambulance Anthony Duggan OBE.

They were joined at the ceremony by the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Colonel Chris Sharwood-Smith MBE, representatives from the various cadet organisations, deputy lieutenants and cadets’ family members and friends.

The role of Lord Lieutenant’s Cadets is to support the Lord Lieutenant in carrying out her duties and their selection and appointment acknowledges their outstanding contribution to their cadet service and to the community.

The other members, who are selected from Bedfordshire are Leading Cadet Elisabeth Allison (Flitwick & Ampthill Sea Cadets); Cadet Sergeant Leah Flores (Beds & Herts Army Cadet Force); Cadet Sergeant Harilaos Karavaggelis (Bedford School Combined Cadet Force); Police Cadet Samiul Islam (Bedfordshire Police); Fire Cadet Ryan Harper (Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue Service); and Leading Cadet Kate Travers (St John Ambulance).

Priaing those who have been chosen for the honour of helping her, The Lord Lieutenant said: “It is always a pleasure to work alongside some of the finest young people in Bedfordshire.

“I am delighted to commission seven new Lord Lieutenant Cadets who follow in the footsteps of the extraordinary Lord Lieutenant Cadets who have supported me for the past eight years.

“I am looking forward to the year ahead and watching them flourish.”