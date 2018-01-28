Pub ditches its plastic straws

Plastic straws are off the menu at a Bury St Edmunds pub which has joined a green campaign.

Oakes Barn, in St Andrew’s Street South, no longer routinely gives out plastic straws in its drinks, instead having a stash of paper straws available on request.

Heather Warren, co-owner, said: “There’s been a lot in the media about plastic waste and what it does to the environment. For us as a business, getting rid of plastic straws was the major thing that we could do to make a difference.”

The initiative is part of Planet Suffolk, a BBC Radio Suffolk campaign to make Suffolk a cleaner and greener county.

Karen Cannard, Bury waste campaigner, said: “ I’m fully behind this campaign as it is a good opportunity for individuals to create change and for businesses to see what they can achieve.”