Pub hosts music festival in tribute to Biggleswade man

Musicians are throwing a big bash in Biggleswade with a festival raising money to support vital hospital care.

The event is being held in memory of a Biggleswade man who died suddenly last month.

The Big Bash 4 Baz is being staged at the Golden Pheasant pub in Biggleswade High Street on Saturday, September 22.

A host of local groups and artists will be performing in the pub throughout the afternoon and evening.

100Ft Drop promise to deliver a great set with their indie and rock covers.

An impressive line-up includes the Daisy Keeble Band, Borderline, Sam Neighbour, Lewis Vince, Ross Godbold and All Star Jam Band.

Barry Sheppard, who lived in Biggleswade, died suddenly at Lister Hospital in Stevenage last month.

Now his family and friends have organised the music event in tribute to raise vital funds for Lister’s Stroke Unit, Pirton Ward.

Alongside the music there will be a barbecue plus a charity raffle – the event has been sponsored by PSP Electrical Services Ltd.

The Big Bash 4 Baz runs from 3pm until late and there is free admission.

Barry Sheppard died on August 2. The funeral service took place at Harwood Park Crematorium, Stevenage on August 21.