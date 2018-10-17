Pupils in Langford begin year-long Building Buddies project

Pupils in Langford are taking on a building project with help from a local developer.

David Wilson Homes has begun its new school award scheme at Langford Village Academy as over 60 children look forward to an academic year long project.

The Building Buddies Award is being hosted at the school close to the homebuilder’s Kingsley Manor development, guiding pupils through the construction process with four exciting activities.

The scheme is intended to encourage children to show an interest in the industry, helping them to consider a career in construction from an early age.

Year 3 and 4 pupils have now been presented with their workbooks by Jennifer, the sales adviser at Kingsley Manor, as they prepare for the first activity of naming a development and designing a logo.

Joy Mead, Key Stage Two leader and teacher at the academy, said: “We are very grateful to David Wilson Homes for this opportunity for our children to be involved in the local housing development through the Building Buddies Award Scheme.

“The children were very excited to receive their booklets and we’re looking forward to learning more about the whole process of homebuilding as the project progresses.”

Split into four quarters, the Building Buddies Award is set to teach young children about planning and land, sales and marketing, technical and design and construction.

Jason Hearn, sales director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “With our new Building Buddies Award, we have the chance to educate young children on the construction industry as well as raising awareness of important issues such as site safety.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Langford Village Academy throughout the academic year and we hope the pupils enjoy being amongst the first participants in this exciting project.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the creativity of the children grow with each design and literature task, whilst giving them an understanding of the construction process at our nearby Kingsley Manor development.”

Further to the naming and logo design competition, the pupils of Langford Village Academy will partake in a marketing and writing competition, a wildlife friendly exercise and a site visit and poster competition.

The winner of each competition will be presented with a prize, whilst the school itself will be presented with the coveted Building Buddies Award in a ceremony towards the end of the school year.