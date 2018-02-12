Pupils inspired by musical of orphan Oliver

Pupils are putting the finishing touches to their production of the popular musical Oliver!

For the first time, Thurston Community College has combined its upper and lower schools for the annual production, which this year is of the Lionel Bart musical based on the Charles Dickens novel Oliver Twist.

Two casts will perform a total of six times  three performances each  with the show opening on February 21

Natasha Tanswell, head of performing arts, said more than 160 pupils aged 11-18 were involved in the production after 200 auditioned.

“It has been a really positive experience. All of us have been so inspired throughout rehearsals and it had been a lovely opportunity to work as a team,” she said.

“We’ve been rehearsing extra hours and we are all excited to get it on stage now.”

There are two casts, with each performing three times – there is an extra performance to 340 primary schoolchildren before the public opening night – using a set that has been built in-house.

Meanwhile, textiles students have been busy making costumes for the main characters as part of their exams.

More than 1,300 tickets have already been sold and the college hopes it will be a sell-out run.

The show is on February 21-24 at 7pm, with a matinée on February 24 at 2pm.

Tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/thurstoncollege priced at £10 (£8 concessions).