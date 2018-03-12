Pyjamas are the dress code for academy book day in Arlesey

Pupils kept their pyjamas on for a fun day at school sharing their favourite books and bedtime stories.

Children and staff at Gothic Mede Academy in Arlesey celebrated World Book Day on Thursday, March 1 with a theme of ‘share a story’.

An academy spokesman said: “We decided to theme our day around ‘bedtime stories’. Children and adults were encouraged to wear pyjamas to school which brought added excitement to the day and all teachers brought in their favourite bedtime stories. A summary of the stories was shared during an assembly and then children had the opportunity during the day to visit other classes to hear their chosen stories.”

Year 3 student, Jim Rooney, said: “I have enjoyed wearing my pyjamas today as I didn’t have to get dressed! My favourite books are Harry Potter.”

The day before World Book Day the academy welcomed two local authors, James Kinsey and Adam Hughes, to share their recently published story, Olly & the Great Space Race, with the children. The children loved listening to the story and had the opportunity to ask lots of questions about the writing and publishing process.

Pupils are also looking forward to another visit from local author James Mayhew who we are sure will inspire a future generation of authors.

Class teacher and member of the school’s senior leadership team, Helen Baldrance, said: “World Book Day is a fantastic opportunity for our school community to share their love of reading.”