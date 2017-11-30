‘Race to Lapland’ and win a Frog bike

Schools across Central Bedfordshire will soon be competing in a race to reach ‘Lapland’.

The Santa Challenge is an interschool cycling, scooting and walking competition that is running until Friday, December 8, funded by Central Bedfordshire Council’s public health team and organised by sustainable transport charity Sustrans.

Children and families will accumulate miles each time they cycle, scoot or walk to school, double if a parent cycles too. All the miles will be added up at the end of the challenge to see if each school has travelled the required 2050-mile trip to Lapland over the 10-day challenge.

All pupils taking part will be in with a chance of winning a ‘Frog Bike’. Other prizes will also be distributed to schools for teachers to give to participating pupils, including slap bands, badges, teddy bears and other assorted bike-related prizes.

Sustrans schools officer, Derek Smulders said: “In previous years, the children have really embraced the competition. Lots of children and their families opted to cycle, scoot and walk to school, leaving the car behind in order to alleviate congestion around the school gates and gain healthy exercise too.”

Cllr Nigel Young, executive member for regeneration services at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “Cycling, scooting and walking to school means healthier and safer streets, which in turn will help to reduce CO2 emissions and improve air quality. Children are advised to participate in at least 60 minutes of physical exercise per day and cycling, scooting and walking to school can be a fun and easy way to achieve part of this.”