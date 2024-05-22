Rage room opens in Henlow - where you can vent your frustrations by smashing and breaking things

Local business networking meeting (BNO) getting ready to rage. Picture: Jane Evans Photography

Finally, somewhere to release your pent-up frustrations and indulge in a thrilling adventure as Just Rage Rooms has opened its doors in Henlow.

This exciting venture, spearheaded by local entrepreneurs Lee Hogkins and Bob Dha, offers an unparalleled outlet for unleashing your inner fury and embracing the therapeutic power of controlled destruction.

"The concept of rage rooms originated as a response to the modern epidemic of stress and anxiety, providing individuals with a safe and cathartic space to vent their frustrations through smashing and breaking objects," explains Lee Hogkins, co-owner of Just Rage Rooms. "But beyond stress relief, we're here to offer our community a fun and exhilarating experience that leaves them feeling refreshed and rejuvenated."

Partnering with marketing expert Bob Dha, Lee Hogkins recognised an opportunity to bring this innovative concept to Bedfordshire. Together, they've created Just Rage Rooms at Perfect Aquatics, filling a gap in the region's leisure offerings and providing locals with a unique and entertaining way to blow off steam.

Rage in session. Picture: Jane Evans Photography

Originally originating in Japan, rage rooms have evolved into a global phenomenon, offering individuals a therapeutic release from stress and anxiety through controlled destruction. Bob Dha remarks, "The overwhelming demand we've seen for Just Rage Rooms underscores the growing need for innovative stress-relief solutions in our community. But what sets us apart is the sheer fun and excitement of the experience. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just looking for a unique way to spend time with friends, 'Just Rage Rooms' promises an adventure unlike any other."

Already, Just Rage Rooms has sparked significant interest and demand from the local community, with visitors travelling from as far as North London, Cambridge, and Peterborough. With a rapidly growing social media following and the first two weekends fully sold out, the excitement is palpable. Located within a vibrant new leisure complex, the venue promises an unparalleled fusion of adrenaline-pumping fun and relaxation, complemented by an outdoor 18-hole crazy golf experience and a café.

The feedback from early customers on Google raves about the Just Rage Room experience. Stacie Humphrey’s said: “Brilliant experience for me and my daughter stress free now” - and Sam Williams said: “The rage room is awesome, my kids had the best 30 mins of their life. Thank you so much guys. Catherine & Harry will definitely be back. 5⭐️”

Guests can select from a variety of packages accommodating one person or more, offering an array of weapons and smashables for a therapeutic release. For those seeking regular sessions, Just Rage Rooms will offer a Rage Club membership, granting exclusive access to special events and discounts. Safety is paramount, with comprehensive measures in place including face shields, safety gloves, overalls, and full insurance coverage.