Raising money for East Anglian Air Ambulance

Members from Silsoe Young Farmers are hosting a DogFest on Sunday, July 15, to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The group chose to organise a dog show at College Farm in Gravenhurst, to raise money for the ambulance service because they helped to save one of their members’ lives. Alex Smith was hit by a car in July and she believes if it was not for the East Anglian Air Ambulance she would not have survived.

Alex said: “The car hit me at over 60mph, launching me onto the pavement before rolling on top of me. The Air Ambulance arrived on the scene and airlifted me to Addenbrookes hospital. I spent a month in hospital recovering before I was able to go home. A year on I’m still in the process of my recovery, but I am here, and I owe absolutely everything to those in the air ambulance crew, without them, then I’m sure I wouldn’t have survived.

“I never thought that I would require an Air Ambulance whilst walking to ride the horses, something that I’d done every day since I could remember, but it just goes to prove, that you never know when you may need their services!”

The event is from 10am and there will be stalls and fun things for everyone.

