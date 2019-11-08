Raising the roof with joy at Roxton Chapel celebration day

After many years of hard work and fund-raising, Roxton Congregational Church was delighted to undergo a £108,000 refurbishment.

The work was made possible thanks to donations and grants from individuals, congregational churches and agencies, as well as funds accrued by the church’s financial management.

However, by far the largest grant of £65,000 was from the Heritage Lottery Fund, and with one of its conditions being that a celebration day was held, the church was more than happy to oblige!

Bernard Hooker, church treasurer and administrator, said: “Members and supporters worked extremely hard over many weeks to prepare for their special day to celebrate the completion of the re-thatching of their chapel roof.

“On Saturday, October 19, the sun was shining on the magnificent sight of the newly thatched cottage ornee-style Roxton Chapel.

“More than 80 invited guests, all of whom had contributed in some way to this notable success – including Trudi Hughes, East of England Architect for Historic England and Archie Russell, Grants Officer for Beds and Herts Historic Churches Trust, along with several other key guests – all gathered for the celebration service at 2.30pm.

“Our special celebrity guest was Deputy Lieutenant Robert Lovesey and his wife, Ann Lovesy MBE. It was so good to see the Deputy Lieutenant in morning suit, top hat and regalia.

“It added real atmosphere to the occasion.”

The celebration service was led by two senior members of the Congregational Federation, General Secretary Yvonne Campbell, supported by President Rev Dr Janet Wootton MA, who created a service that was “happy and appropriate”.

Bernard added: “It would be fair to say the hymn singing would have raised the roof if it hadn’t been so well thatched!”

The guests, who came from many parts of the country, met old comrades and made new friends, while after the service people enjoyed refreshments at Roxton Village Hall.

This successful renovation project means that Roxton chapel is now removed from the Historic England ‘At Risk’ register.