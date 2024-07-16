Red flood warning issued for River Ivel in Langford as 'further rainfall' expected
Areas in the village most at risk are Langford Garden Centre, Common Road, High Street, Riverside Gardens, Wilmon Court, Ivel Close and Mill Lane.
Residents are advised to pay attention to warning signs and drive carefully.
"Never drive through water when you are unsure how deep it is," advises Central Bedfordshire Council.
The government has issued this statement: "River levels have peaked and are beginning to drop but will remain responsive to further rainfall. Flooding is possible over the next few hours.
"Further showery rainfall is expected over the next 12 hours, which will keep river levels high and could also lead to some surface water problems. Be ready to take action to protect your property if flooding is expected.
"We are monitoring the situation and are not expecting it to escalate."
Central Bedfordshire Council has issued advice about how to protect your home from flooding.
You can also find a map of the affected area on the government website.
