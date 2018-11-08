Remembrance services in Chronicle towns and villages to honour those who gave their lives for their country

Towns and villages throughout Chronicle country will be marking the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War in sombre services on Remembrance Sunday.

Led by the Royal British Legion, dignitaries, members of the armed forces and uniformed brigades and veterans and their families will gather to mark the annual service of Remembrance which is held on the nearest Sunday to November 11, the day of the ceasefire in Europe in 1918.

Services will be held at war memorials in the towns and villages, culminating in the two minutes silence at 11am.

In Biggleswade, the Act of Remembrance will be held at the Market Square War memorial from 10.45am.

In Sandy there will be the service and the parade on Bedford Road to the war memorial.

In Shefford the morning parade at the War Memorial starts at 10.35 am with the parade marching into the town centre.

The Act of Remembrance will start at 10.55am and a programme of events to be held at the War Memorial in Shefford on the evening of Sunday November 11, 6pm. There will also be a gathering in St Michael’s Church with a commemorative display by Shefford History Group in the Church.

Potton has a day of events, beginning with the traditional service at the war memorial. At 7pm the town’s beacon will be lit in Market Square as a World War One beacon of light. The town also has silhouettes of ‘Tommies’ set in strategic places.

Villages will also be holding their own services.

St Mary Magdalene Church in Roxton is holding a ‘Lest We Forget’ Armistice centenary exhibition on Saturday, November 10 from 2-4pm with a display of archive material from Roxton and District local history group, commemorating those in the village who gave their lives for their country in conflicts since 1914.

Sandy Town Council is displaying poppies through the town centre as an act of community remembrance of those who fought in the war.

In Northill there is a weekend of events, including tonight (Friday) a showing of Richard Attenborough’s film – OH WHAT A LOVELY WAR.

Saturday there is an evening of WW1 Music, Songs Poetry and Readings. Tickets (inc. refreshments) £10.

Sunday Remembrance Sunday on Ickwell Green and Armistice 100 at Ickwell Cricket Club after the Service. Tickets (inc. hot food and beverages, as well as entertainment and a raffle) £8.

Remembrance Sunday road closures are:

Clifton

Road closed from 10:30am to 11:30am Church Street.

Henlow

Road closed from 10:30am to 11:30am High Street (from the Park Lane junction to Stockbridge Road).

Potton

Roads closed from 9am to 1pm Market Square, Sun Street, Blackbird Street, Station Road, Sandy Road,

Sandy

Roads will be closed on Sunday as follow:

10:30-11am Swan Lane 10:50-11:25am - Bedford Road 11:20-11:35am - High Street, between Roundabout and St. Swithun’s Church for Parade to Church 12:20-12:45pm - High Street, between St. Swithun’s Church and Cambridge Road also Cambridge Road from junction with High Street to Market Square 12:40- 1pm Market Square

Shefford

High Street - from 10am to 6pm.