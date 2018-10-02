Restructure for Biggleswade school gives more choice for learning life skills

A Biggleswade school has seen some major changes over the summer.

Ivel Valley School has undergone a huge transformation across its two sites in the town.

The school was previously set up with the primary school on The Baulk and the secondary school on Hitchmead Road.

The two sites have been restructured, with The Baulk site becoming Ivel Valley College, and the Hitchmead Road site accommodating the school.

The restructure coincides with the launch of a new website, which showcases what Ivel Valley is able to offer pupils, families and the wider community.

The college, which caters for pupils aged 16 to 19, is well placed, being located close to the town and transport links to allow the students easier access to the community.

A school spokesman said: “As a special school, life skills are an important part of the young people’s education.

“The location of the college enables students to be more independent, especially when taking part in travel training.

“The school site, which provides places for 3 to 16-year-olds, boasts ample outdoor space.

“Primary aged pupils, who previously only had to access to a concrete playground, now have use of a safe green space to play, as well as access to a sensory garden and large sports field.

“The restructure means that the college can concentrate on opportunities for the development of student choice, independent living, social skills and vocational and work-related learning.”

They added: “The post-16 curriculum is designed to celebrate success for all whilst curriculum for the younger pupils can now include a wider variety of outdoor learning, with an area of the grounds already earmarked for development as an outdoor classroom.”

Principal, Joe Creswick, is keen to maintain the rate of progress.

He said: “Following a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating in May this year, we continue to strive towards becoming a Centre of Excellence.

“I am extremely proud of the progress we have made as a school and look forward to building on the links we already have with the local community.”

