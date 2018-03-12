Reunion and soul night in Biggleswade to boost mental illness charity

By Suzanne Woodgate

A reunion is being held for former pupils of Holmemead Middle School at the Liberal Club in Biggleswade, following a successful 50th get-together last year.

Everyone is welcome who went to the school and left between 1971 and 1975, and who would have also frequented the Avenue Youth Club and Georgie’s Hall discos on a Saturday night.

Sue Sheppard said: “There will be a raffle on the night with all proceeds going to the Justgiving page for Georgia Evans who is running the marathon for the Rethink Mental Illness charity in memory of my daughter Charlotte.”

The night before, another event is planned for the same cause. Soul in the Wade is an evening of reggae, soul and Motown on Friday, March 23, at Biggleswade United Football Club in Fairfield Road, from 8pm until midnight. The room has been kindly donated by the club.

One of the old school friends Stuart Darlow, who now lives in France, has arranged the soul night and everyone is welcome. Other DJs will be Geoff Ware from Stewartby Soul club and Kev Weaver.

Tickets are £5 on the door.

Sue added: “Georgia is an inspiration as she suffers from mental illness herself and running is her therapy.”

Read more about Georgia and her marathon story at Sue’s fundraising page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sue-sheppard4 as she is helping Georgia with her fundraising.