REVEALED: This year’s must-have Christmas gift for kids

A must-have toy this Christmas is flying off the shelves faster than they can make it, after thousands of children asked Santa to bring them a bizarre gift.

Unicorn Poo is selling out fast because the sparkly slime-like substance is one of the most popular toys this festive season, as the popularity of slime-related videos on YouTube has soared.

Britain’s main manufacturer of unicorn poo, H Grossman Ltd, say they are struggling to keep up with demand for the glittery slime.

Company director Martin Grossman said: “Unicorn poo is rare stuff, a bit like hens teeth.

“It’s been amazing that we have sold nearly half a million pots of the stuff.

“Of course, we know where all the wild, free-range unicorns live, and in January I will be bringing even more pots of Unicorn Poo complete with little unicorns inside.”

So far the company have sold almost a tonne of the 99p pots of sparkly poop.