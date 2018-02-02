Review of pub licence to be held next week

The licence of a Lavenham pub will be reviewed next week following an incident last month.

Babergh District Council will discuss the Angel Hotel’s licence at a Licensing Act 2003 Sub-committee meeting on Thursday, following a Suffolk Police request.

The request was made after an incident at the pub, in Market Place, in the early hours of January 8.

Police were called to reports a man had entered the premises with prohibited and offensive weapons and then assaulted two men, causing minor injuries. A man in his 50s from the Colchester area was arrested and later released while inquiries continued. No charges have been made.

The licensing review request was submitted on January 12, on the grounds of the pub being associated with serious crime and disorder. On January 16, Babergh’s Licensing Sub-Committee removed the pub’s designated premises supervisor John Michael Raines from the licence pending the full review.