Riders drive through Sandy on charity relay tour of the UK

A team of motorbike riders passed through Sandy on Monday, July 9, as part of an annual two-week charity relay event that tours Great Britain.

A total of 220 volunteer riders will cover 6500 miles over the course of the challenge, carrying a mascot that is transferred from rider to rider. It started in London and will finish in Leeds, Andy Cowley completed the leg from Sandy to Stevenage.

Andy receiving Hollie the mascot from Neil Holmes

The Riders are raising money for the United Kingdom Association of Milk Banks, the charity that supports human milk banking in the UK.

Andy said: “It was a good day and it is about raising awareness about the Milk Banks and what they do.

”The milk is transported to hospitals and given to premature babies, they can not have formula milk, it is really important. The SERV runners always do a great job too, all volunteers who make a difference.”

Ken Grove, Joe Josey, Ian Hunt, Mick Lidster, Katie Burke and Robert were part of the relay team with Andy covering Bedford, Barton-le-Clay, Hitchin, Stevenage, Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable before passing the mascot onto the riders in Buckinghamshire.

SERV Herts & Beds Blood Runners during the Riders Relay event

Andy has a special affinity with this year’s event because as well as belonging to Herts and Beds SERV motorbike blood runners, he also collects and delivers human milk on behalf of the Hearts Milk Bank.

Relay Riders UK 2018 set a target of raising £3000, which they have already beat, to make a donation visit: https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/relayridersuk3?page=21