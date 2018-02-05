River clogged with unsightly litter

Residents are taking action into their own hands after a Bury St Edmunds river was clogged with rubbish.

Bottles, packets and wrappers have gathered in reeds and branches in the River Linnet, near Corsbie Close.

Joanna Van Kleeck, who lives nearby, said Bury Water Meadows Group had organised a litter pick of the area for February 18 as a result of the debris.

“There is all sorts of rubbish in the river. We think a lot of it has been dropped further upstream and was swept down here when the rain came,” she said.

“The litter gets stuck and just accumulates. When the water finally goes a pile of rubbish is left behind. I’ve found 14 bottles of the same brand which makes me wonder if the same person keeps throwing them in. It just looks terrible and is so unsightly.”

The litter pick is of the area from Holywater Meadow to Cullum Road. To get involved, go to www.bury-watermeadowsgroup.com/join-us/