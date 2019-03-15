Robin Hood panto was first class

The talented performers of Biggleswade Amateur Theatrical Society (BATS) have done it again.

An absolutely first class performance of Robin Hood The Panto was experienced by all who came to the show at the weekend.

We knew we were in for a treat, but what we didn’t know was just how good it was going to be.

Director Kay Young did a top notch job of casting the show and bringing to life this classic story.

The attention to detail was second to none and the confidence of the performers proved that this show was in very experienced hands with Kay at the helm.

The talent on stage was phenomenal. Katy Gardiner brought multiple levels to the role of Robin Hood - we saw him evolve from a self-important poser into a worthy leader who inspired the masses.

Lizzie Harknett’s interpretation of Maid Marion was first class, topped only by the quality of her singing. Paul Riddy was great as the Dame ‘Little Joan’ and the dynamic between Joan and Friar Tuck (played by Dave Gauge) was just downright funny. Their rendition of Chu-Chi Face was hysterical.

The Witches, played by Natasha Leftwich, Hannah Ridley, Louise Connolly and Jessie Fox were absolute comedy gold and brought a fresh dynamic to the roles of the panto ‘Henchmen’. Absolutely brilliant!

Newcomer to BATS, Matt Evans played the role of Will Scarlett with aplomb and was a particular favourite with the crowd. The Sheriff of Nottingham was played by 15-year-old Lucas Wilcox - his performance was comedy genius. Definitely a fresh and modern take on this larger-than-life character.

All in all this was a fantastic show, and a celebration of local talent and local team work. Thursday evening’s relaxed performance also brought a new dynamic to Biggleswade - the show was BSL interpreted by Collette Burgess and allowed access to a live show for people who would not normally be able to see it.

BATS should be very proud of their achievements and Biggleswade should be grateful that such a talented group is available in their local community.

BATS will be performing a murder mystery evening on March 30 in Great Barford Village Hall – tickets available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/bats and will also be back in November performing a revue show.

Visit bats-theatre.com