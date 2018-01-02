Rotary brings Christmas cheer to charities

Several charities received special Christmas gifts from Biggleswade Rotary Club.

The Rev Guy Scott attended the club’s meeting on Tuesday, December 12, to give the Christmas message.

After the meeting, Rev Scott was presented with a cheque for the St Andrew’s Parish Fund.

Luke Gibbon, who organised the Charity Golf Day in September, presented a cheque for £1,360 to Michelle Henderson from Parkinson’s UK. Donations were also made to Help for Heroes, Horatio’s Garden Project and The Princess Royal’s Volunteer Corps, known as FANY.

During December, a donation was also made to the Keech Hospice Care train, which was outside Matalan at the Biggleswade Retail Park.

Biggleswade Rotary Club meets every Tuesday at 12.15pm at Stratton House Hotel, Biggleswade.

The Biggleswade Rotary Swimathon will take place on February 17 and 18 at the Saxon Pool. It is an excellent way to raise funds for a charity of your choice and for Rotary. Teams of four to six swimmers can enter.

Rotary International is a worldwide fellowship of business and professional people united in the ideal of service, with more than 25,000 clubs and a membership of over a million men and women in more than 160 countries.

Each club is normally composed of no more than one representative from each type of business or profession within the local community.

For more details about Biggleswade Rotary or the Swimathon, contact Barbara Hazell on 01767 601813.

