Rotary start contest for the creators

Rotarians across Bedfordshire are inviting young people to take part in competitions for their creative work.

Artwork, photography and writing are the categories for this year’s Rotary Youth Competitions and entries are now invited.

A Rotary spokeswoman said: “Every year our competitions are well supported by young people. “We are, once again, looking forward to receiving lots of entries for this year’s competitions for aspiring young artists, photographers and writers. So get out your paints, cameras and pens and be inspired.”

If you are, or know of, a young person between the ages of 7 and 17 who might like to take part you can send a message to Peter Dover for further details and how to submit your entry. There are three age groups for each competition.

This year’s themes give plenty of scope for ideas and are as follows:

Artist competition - ‘Beauty of Life’. Photographer - ‘Beauty of Nature’. Writer - ‘My Inspiration’. Contact Peter at peterdover@msn.com 07767 866827.

Rotarians will also be holding local young chef and young musician competitions before Christmas and would like to hear from anyone interested.