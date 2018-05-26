Royal Wedding fun in the sun in Biggleswade and Blunham

To celebrate last weekend’s Royal Wedding, children and staff at John Donne Church of England Primary School, in Blunham, came to school wearing red, white and blue, or dressed for a wedding or as royalty on Friday, May 18.

The PTA laid on a tea party for the children, followed by tea and cakes for the parents.

Children at John Donne CofE Primary School

Also on Friday, TreeTops nursery, in Biggleswade, held a garden party, welcoming parents and children to come and join in with the day’s activities.

Patriotic arts and crafts for little ones included making a crown. They also took part in a treasure hunt and made and decorated cupcakes before enjoying lunch outside with sandwiches and scones.

Neighbours at Biggleswade’s Collings Crescent Park development organised a summer festival on Saturday to bring the new community together for the first time.

The event was arranged by members of the Bloor/Bellway Residents Facebook Organising Committee.

Royal Wedding celebrations at Tree Tops nursery

Toby Eager-Wright, who set up the Facebook page, said: “A lot of the people living here aren’t from Biggleswade and it’s great for people moving to a new place to have a platform for making connections with their new neighbours. We thought a summer festival would be great to bring people together so they can meet and get to know each other better.

“The day ended up combining celebrating Meghan and Harry’s wedding, the cup final and us all moving to this lovely estate.”

Residents took their own picnic then enjoyed an afternoon and evening of music and entertainment.