Safety barriers installed after 'significant damage' to car park wall in Biggleswade
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Safety barriers have been installed in a Biggleswade car park, as its wall has been damaged.
The blockade was installed in Mill Lane car park on Thursday (July 11) to prevent harm to the public.
Biggleswade Town Council stated: "There has been significant damage to the Mill Lane Car Park wall. The Public Realm Team have worked hard to clear away all the debris and the safety barriers have been installed. The car park is still operational. Please bear with us until the damage is repaired."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.