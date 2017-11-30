Saints gear up with new blue and white kit

The Shefford Saints Reds under 14’s football team is all geared up for future matches thanks to support from a local home builder.

Bovis Homes has stepped in to sponsor the team and the youngsters have now donned a new blue and white kit that features the house builder’s famous hummingbird logo.

The club, which is in division one of the Bedfordshire Youth Saturday League, is based close to Bovis Homes’ Campton Fields location, which has brought a range of new houses – and potential players – to the area.

The team’s head coach, Antonio Traetto, said: “Thank you Bovis Homes for sponsoring Shefford Saints. This has provided long-term support to help the local community continue to deliver football opportunities to many children within Shefford and the surrounding areas.

“All players and parents love the new kit and we look forward to continuing our relationship with Bovis Homes.”

The team, who are 13 to 14-years-old, have been together for a number of years, with 10 of the original players having played with the team since they were they were under seven.

Pictured are, back from left, Antonio Traetto head coach, Ben Lancaster, Rocco Traetto, Benn Robson, Abigail Browning regional marketing assistant at Bovis Homes, Kelly sales advisor at Bovis Homes, Ollie Cogan, Alex Maxwell, Mark Robson assistant coach Carl Evans, Joe Parry, Tyler Waldock, Shawn Nyirenda, Scott Metcalfe, Max Newton.

