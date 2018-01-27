Sam hopes to find someone to ‘save her life’

A Bury St Edmunds mum-of-three who was told she could have weeks to live has been ‘overwhelmed’ by the support she has received.

Sam Petrie, 33, was diagnosed with an inoperable tumour on her lung a month ago, after initially being treated for cervical cancer in October 2016.

Members of 'Sam's Army', who are selling wristbands and ribbons to help raise funds. Clare Suckley, Wendy Brinkworth, Carol Nolan, Lucy Reynolds, Selina Franklin, Holly-Jay Lewin and Leah Byford

An ‘army’ of friends, who have been raising funds to help support her treatment, said this week she was ‘staying positive, determined and focussed’ after starting chemotherapy aimed at giving her some more time – but that she still hoped to find a cure.

‘Sam’s Army’ – made up of Claire Suckley, Holly-Jay Lewin, Wendy Brinkworth, Jayde Zdrenka, Selina Franklin, Carol Nolan, Lucy Reynolds and Leah Byford – has already raised more than £10,000 to help pay for any alternative treatment Sam might need, while a series of fund-raising events are planned.

Claire said: “Sam has been overwhelmed by the support and has felt quite emotional about it.

“But her main aim is that she wants to find a doctor who will take on her case and help her.

“She’s keen to raise awareness and to encourage women to have their smear tests, but she also really wants to find someone to save her life.”

Sam is currently looking into tests which could recommend treatments for when her chemotherapy finishes at the end of February.

Following the Bury Free Press report on Sam’s diagnosis a fortnight ago, Sam’s Army have been inundated with offers of help and raffle prizes.

Wendy said: “Everyone has been affected by cancer in some way and because Sam is so young, and because of the type of person she is, everyone wants to do something.”

Leah said: “I think when anything like this happens Bury really pulls together.”

Awareness-raising wristbands and leopard-print ribbons are now available at the Spar, on the St Olaves Precinct, at any of the fund-raising events or from members of Sam’s Army.

Sam’s Army events:

Charity Weekend at the Rushbrooke Arms pub, in Sicklesmere. Starting tonight: live music and karaoke from 6pm. Tomorrow: magic show at 11am followed by buffet lunch with a princess 1pm. Sunday: breakfast with a princess at 10am, raffle draw at 3pm.

Bingo: tonight, from 7pm, at Newbury Community Centre, in St Olaves Road.

Eastgate Boxing Club sponsored three-hour skip and spar, February 10, 1-4pm.

Family Disco, February 24, 7.30pm, Greene King Social Club, £1.

Zumba fund-raiser, February 25, British Sugar Sports and Social Club, 2.30pm, £5.

All Glammed Up and Bush Tucker Trial night, March 10, 7pm, Newbury Community Centre.

Charity Football Match, May 5, 11am, at Bury Town Football Club. £5 per player (over 16s only).

- To sell wristbands and ribbons , donate a raffle prize or to get in touch, email sams army2018@outlook.com.

Donate at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sams- battle-with-cancer