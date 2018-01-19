Sam’s cancer battle inspires flood of donations

Thousands of pounds have now been raised to help a mother-of-three facing a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Sam Petrie, 33, of Bury St Edmunds, spoke last week about being told on December 27 she could have weeks to live, after doctors discovered an inoperable tumour on her lung.

Her friends rallied around, forming ‘Sam’s Army’ to raise funds for any alternative treatments Sam might need, clinical trials and to support her family throughout.

Within a week, they had raised £7,500 thanks to a disco and raffle and support from the Howard and Mildenhall Road estate communities.

Now, that total has jumped to nearly £10,000, after a flood of donations on a crowdfunding JustGiving page.

One anonymous online donor said: “There has never been £10 I have spent better than on this cause. I sincerely wish Sam all the luck and positivity in the world.”

Holly-Jay Lewin, Sam’s best friend, said: “It’s all amazing.”

She also thanked all those who had donated or offered to organise an event for the fund.

Support Sam’s Army by donating at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sams- battle-with-cancer.

Find the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sams armyfightingcancer/