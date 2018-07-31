Sandy’s party in the park enjoyed by all ages in the sunshine

Music in the sunshine was enjoyed by the community in Sandy along with visitors from the district.

Sandy’s Party in the Park was organised by Sandy Community Church (SCC) and the free event was held on Saturday, July 28.

The band Echo performed a variety of Motown and soul to entertain the crowds as the sun shone down around Jenkins Pavilion, off Medusa Way.

The interval was filled by a dynamic Jazzercise demonstration, and children took part in a drumming session led by KingsStock.

A variety of stalls for the whole family were kept busy – from jewellery and clothes to face painting and games for both adults and children.

A free barbecue was supplied for the hundreds of party-goers and fun was had by all.

The organisers want to thank Tesco, Sandy and The Lodge RSPB in Sandy for their kind donations.

The free event, which will be returning next year, was sponsored and organised by SCC.

Michael Sijuwade, senior pastor of SCC, said: “As a church we love our community and this is one of the ways that we show the love of Jesus Christ to our community.

“It was wonderful to see families having a great afternoon of fun together and we look forward to seeing more families next year.”

SCC also sponsor various other community activities, including a soup kitchen once a month where people can go for a free cooked meal.

For more information, visit http://www.sandycommunity.church