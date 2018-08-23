Sandy stalwart dies

Tributes have been paid following the death of a Sandy town councillor last week.

David Sharman, a former deputy mayor, died on August 15.

He was originally elected to the council in May 2003 and served until May 2015.

After a short break, he was co-opted back on to the Council in August 2015.

Councillor Sharman, who was married with two adult children, served as Deputy Mayor in 2014/2015.

He also recently served as Vice Chairman of the Town Council’s Development Scrutiny Committee.

A spokesman for Sandy Town Council said: “Councillor Sharman could always be relied upon to provide considered and solid advice and always acted with the utmost respect and professionalism for his fellow councillors.

“He, in return, was highly regarded and respected by all.”

As well as dedicating his time to the Council, Councillor Sharman served his community by volunteering and working hard for many other community groups, including volunteering for the RSPB.

He had a great love for Sandy’s green spaces and spent considerable time working with the Ivel Valley Conservation volunteers to enhance and protect areas around Sandy, including the Council owned and managed, Riddy nature reserve, a remnant of the flood meadows that once would have bordered much of the River Ivel

Away from politics, Cllr Sharman, of Falcon Close in Sandy, listed his interests as World War Two aircraft, model railways, and choral singing.

Politics has been kept in the family, his son Paul is also a councillor on Sandy Town Coouncil.