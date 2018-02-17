Science on show is a hit at two-day festival

The first ever Suffolk Science Festival brought the subject to life in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday and Sunday.

An estimated 1,5000 people joined in the fun over the weekend, with tickets being snapped up for an inflatable planetarium at the Athenaeum and a finalé at St Edmundsbury Cathedral.

Liam and Casper Barrett with Salsa the milk snake PICTURE: Mecha Morton

A trail of science-themed activities at four venues across the town also took in Moyse’s Hall Museum and Bury Library, with 25 exhibitors showcasing the realms of science, mathematics, engineering and robotics.

Deborah Ball, of event organisers Kinetic Science, said: “We had a lot more people than we expected, so we are really pleased. It couldn’t have gone better.”

She said Bloodhound SSC was one of the most popular exhibits, with youngsters able to build and race their own cars, while a mini beast roadshow was also a hit.

“Mark Thompson’s Spectacular Science Show, which was our finalé, was seen by 110 people. They watched him blowing things up and there were explosions. You name it, we had it. It was brilliant, people were singing his praises when they left,” added Deborah.

Visitors could also see demonstrations from the Athenaeum Astronomy Association, had the chance to make a star viewer, enjoy a smell and taste demonstration with Treatt, meet robots and take part in arts and crafts activities.

Next year, it is hoped to extend the festival to 10 days, with six open to the public and four days of free activities for schools.