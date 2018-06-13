Search is on for best gardens and floral displays in Sandy

It’s time to put the finishing touches to your garden and flower displays, as the search begins in Sandy for the best.

Sandy Enhancement Group will once again be running their Best Kept Competitions this summer.

The competition is free to enter and self-nomination is allowed.

The categories this year are Best Front Garden, Best Small Front Garden, Best Floral Display and Best Courtyard.

Entry forms can be collected from Sandy Library, Sandy Town Council or online at www.mysandy.org.uk

Entries can be returned from the locations above or emailed to nigel.aldis1@gmail.com

The closing date is July 10, 2018.

Judging will take place during July and early August with the prizegiving event held at the library on Saturday, September 15 from 10am.

The group continues to maintain floral features around the town including the beds outside the sorting office, the entrance to the town on Potton Road, the buffers feature at the station and the bedding on the other side of Station Road.