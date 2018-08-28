Shefford fire station open day will be fun for all ages

Fun for all the family is on the cards when the crews at Shefford Community Fire Station hold an open day.

Firefighters are throwing open the doors on Saturday, September 1, between noon and 4pm and are inviting everyone from their local community to go along to see their appliances and learn about fire safety.

This year they are focusing on road safety both in cars and on motorcycles, and the importance of fire safety in the home.

Attractions includie a Children’s Firefighter Challenge’ assault course, food and cakes, and a raffle raising much needed funds for the Firefighters Charity.

Station commander, Andrew Lewington, said: “Everyone is welcome. Open days are a fantastic family day out and a great opportunity for people to come and find out about their local station and the services we provide to our local community.

“Why not mention the open day to all your friends and family. We look forward to seeing you on the big day.”

Other stations open later this month include:

Biggleswade, Saturday, September 8, 10am to 2pm at Chestnut Avenue.

The station will hold its popular engine pull on Sunday, September 30, around the town.

Sandy, Sunday, September 23, 10am to 2pm at Ivel Road.

For more information visit our new website: www.bedsfire.gov.uk/Events