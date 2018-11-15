Shefford school honours the fallen with poppy display

Pupils from Robert Bloomfield Academy marked Remembrance and the anniversary of the Armistice of World War One with a poppy display.

There were more than 950 poppies on display that were made by all pupils in the school.

The poppies were then displayed as the whole school came into the Remembrance Assembly, giving pupils the opportunity to view the excellent work and remember those that have fallen.

The school on Bloomfield drive in Shefford, was joined by several members of the community for the Remembrance Assembly, in which Matthew Berry in year 8 beautifully played the last post.