Should Trump visit be cancelled? Bedfordshire MPs have their say

Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK should be cancelled because of his “vile hatred”, according to one Bedfordshire MP.

Mohammad Yasin, Labour MP for Bedford and Kempston, spoke out after President Trump retweeted three unverified videos that had been posted by Jayda Fransen of Britain First.

Mo Yasin

The government have so far resisted calls to rescind their offer of a state visit.

Mr Yasin said: “A person who spreads such vile hatred as this has no business coming here for a state visit or any other.

“President Trump should not come, and the government must now make it clear that he is not welcome.”

A fellow Labour MP echoed these sentiments.

Alistair Burt ENGPNL00120130910120945

Kelvin Hopkins, who represents Luton North, said: “Trump’s action and previous quotes have marked him out as thoroughly nasty - a deeply racist and Islamophobic man.

“This latest action confirms that he is stupid and dangerous too, siding with the most extreme right-wing group in our country, one of whose supporters murdered Jo Cox.”

Three other MPs condemned Mr Trump’s comments, but stopped short of saying the invitation should be cancelled.

North East Beds MP Alistair Burt, who is a junior minister in the Foreign Office, said: “As minister for the Middle East, proud of our relationships with the Islamic world and those within it, the White House tweets are both alarming and despairing tonight.

“This is so not where the world needs to go.”

He added: “An invite has been issued and accepted and I believe the visit will go ahead but not imminently.

“In the light of the President’s opinions I think it will be helpful for him to come to the UK and meet British people; to see how our society works so that he no longer is tempted to believe the more extreme positions of groups hostile to all our values.”

Mid Beds MP Nadine Dorries was not available for comment.

However she posted on Twitter: “Donald Trump is not being invited to the UK. The invitation is extended to the President of the USA.

“We respect the office, not the individual. It just so happens that previous occupants were also worthy of respect as individuals.

“Not anymore.”

And Gavin Shuker, Labour MP for Luton South, Tweeted: “I face down the far right each election time; they lose their deposit.

“Mr Trump, you may wish to promote their hatred; my consitituents reject them every time.”

Andrew Selous, Conservative MP for South West Bedfordshire was unavailable for comment.