Skate and wheels club in Sandy is open for all riders

The official opening of the Bedfordshire Skating School and Wheels Club was held on Saturday, June 30.

The school, located at the former Sandy Skate Park on Sunderland Road Recreation Ground, club provides all safety equipment, skates and skateboards. Riders can take their own scooters but they must be in good condition.

Pastor Michael Sijuwade and his wife, Ola, from the Sandy Community Church kindly performed the opening.

Club members are grateful to Sandy Town Council for the support which it has given to this project.

The Club is raising funds for further equipment for the park and is seeking sponsorship from local businesses and organisations.

The club is also looking for experienced riders who would be able to help in coaching new members.