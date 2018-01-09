Slimming group leader’s chance to pose with Peter

A Biggleswade Slimming World Consultant was congratulated on helping slimmers to lose weight and change their lives by singer and TV presenter Peter Andre.

John Stott, who runs a Slimming World group at Biggleswade Academy every Tuesday, had the chance to pose with Peter when he co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards alongside founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

John said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the members of the Biggleswade group.

“Throughout 2017 they have lost fantastic amounts of weight, with many of them hitting their target weights, improving their health and boosting their confidence.

“It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think were possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy, feeling happier, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family and friends.

“I felt very honoured to represent the group at the Slimming World Awards. Cuddling up to Peter was a real treat. Now I’m heading into 2018 super-motivated to support even more people in Biggleswade.”

John added: “Lots of people will be making resolutions to lose weight and improve their health this New Year.

“I truly believe that joining a Slimming World group is the best way for people to lose weight, learn new habits and improve their lifestyle.

“At the Biggleswade group, they’ll discover a whole world of support and advice that’s sure to help them achieve their targets – and have a lot of fun along the way too. I’d love for anyone who’s thinking about losing weight this January to join us at Biggleswade Academyevery Tuesday.”

To find out more about Slimming World, call John on 01767 221056 or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk to find your nearest group.