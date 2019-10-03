Smiles all round at Shefford Community Festival

Shefford Community Festival was a resounding success as local people and visitors alike flocked into town for arts, crafts, singing, sports and more from September 21-29.

Shefford Community Festival organiser Ian Deavin, said: “The weather on our opening Saturday was wonderful, which gave many activities a great start – the highlight of my day was a climb to the top of our newly renovated church tower.

Clown workshop.

“It was also lovely to see the History Group getting so much interest in the working model of the old Shefford Railway, and my personal favourite , Eat-food street fayre in the town centre plaza which followed the Prince and Princess Day presentations with visiting Gruffalo.

“Other presentations included the Community Hall open day, supported by the WI, and the library open day.

“I also managed to get a brief visit in to the bowls club who had their club finals.

“Sunday promised terrible weather – which in the main held off allowing the Garage Sale Trail to be a success – wehad a record number of nearly 40 stalls – while Shefford Scout Group held a Bridge Building Challenge and open evening.

Karate

“Tuesday was an opportunity for festival followers to experience the fascinating art of karate with Sensei Kevin Stark at his class in Robert Bloomfield Academy, and singing, acting and dancing with Mad Hatters musical theatre classes were a fabulous opportunity for the youth to learn performance skills.

“On Friday, I manged to get to see Annette at Artisans in the Yard where she was having a great week – after a successful Garage Sale Trail she was greeting visitors to the Yard.

“Then, down at Shefford House, I went to see the inauguration of the Hand in Hand Social Club – a new monthly support group for hearing and sight impaired adults also offering free hearing aid assistance including replacement of NHS hearing aid batteries, cleaning, re-tubing and replacement of open fittings.

“It has been a packed week so I was delighted to see that all the events going on over our last weekend (Barnwell Music, for example) had singing workshops free of charge.

Enjoying street food.

“Saturday saw the Michaelmas Fair at St Michaels church, including the WI tombola and my own Tai Chi stand. Inside was a very professional photo display from Karen Brammer, along with a Christmas turkey raffle.

“Moving up the High Street, I came to the annual Art Exhibition where some delightful works were on display.

“Also, the much publicised Shefford Lower School Pop up Circus went off brilliantly – a notable feature being the clown make up presentation!

“Finally, every day of the week visitors could visit St Michael’s inclusive coffee shop cafe – a chance to chat and rest quietly.

The Gruffalo with Rosie.

“There is much talk of more street dressing for the High Street and more of everything next year – a resounding success for our participants – and I suspect for the festival ‘fringe’.”