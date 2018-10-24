Special treat for 60 happy years

Sandy’s Friendship Club had a special celebration this week when two members celebrated their Diamond Wedding Anniversary. Peter and Rosanna Braybrook were presented with a bouquet of flowers, a helium balloon and a bottle of champagne to celebrate the milestone.

Club members toasted the happy pair and there were also slices of fruit cake to enjoy.

The couple, who live in St Swithuns Way, Sandy are regular attenders at the Club which is run by Sandy Good Neighbours. It meets every Monday morning from 10am to 12 noon. Activities include bingo, quizzes, flower arranging, talks by local residents, pot painting and visits out by minibus. There is also a raffle each week included in the £2 weekly charge.