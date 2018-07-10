Sporting greats evening in Sandy to help education projects in Kenya

A Potton man who has been helping improve education for children in Kenya is organising a sporting greats fundraiser.

Luke Newman has made five trips to Nakuru, helping children who are living in a deprived environment and has just returned from his latest humantarian aid effort.

The trips are organised by Derby County Community Trust and African Adventures and the group of 70 volunteers included Luke’s son Reece, brother Paul, nephew Max, cousin Bella and friend Max.

This year the group went to Mama Kerry School in the heart of the Rhonda slums of Nakuru. Work included building a new classroom and kitchen, and purchase of furniture, plus other essential items.

Luke raises more than £2,600 each year for the projects and is hosting a ‘Sporting Greats Black Tie Ball’ with dinner on Saturday, October 6, from 7pm at the Days Inn, Sandy. Auction items include signed photos from Harry Kane, Usain Bolt, Anthony Joshua and many more. Tickets are £27.50. Visit www.bit.ly/BTBA18 or contact Luke on 07709 446480 or luke.j.newman@hotmail.com