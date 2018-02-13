Stowmarket Post Office to stay in town centre

After months of uncertainty about the future of post office counter services in Stowmarket town centre, it has been announced they are staying where they are.

The Post Office confirmed the counter services and store had changed hands today, with the One Stop Shop the post office is currently located in being bought by Nisa.

The Ipswich Street shop will be closed today and tomorrow for the transfer and the start of re-branding.

The store’s new opening hours will be 6am-10pm Sunday to Thursday and 6am-11pm Friday and Saturday while the main counters will be open Monday-Saturday 9am-5.30pm.

The new owners are Arasaratnam Kumanan – who is already postmaster at Brandon Post Office – and Kailasapillai Sivathasan.

Post office services will be available from the existing five counters, two open plan counters, two screened positions and a post office serving point offering selected services at the retail counter.

Many of the existing staff have transferred from One Stop, but new staff are also being recruited.

During the closure, the nearest post office services are in Wolsey Road, Stowupland and Needham Market.