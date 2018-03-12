Strictly Fun Dancing in Biggleswade for Sport Relief

Dig out your sequins, glitter and feathers to experience the magic of TV’s hugely popular Strictly show.

The Saxon Leisure Centre in Biggleswade is hosting Strictly Fun Dancing to raise money for Sport Relief.

Fitness instructor Trudy Stribling is inviting everyone to join her on the dance floor on Friday, March 23, from 7.15pm. The evening will showcase the dance workout class Fitsteps, created by Strictly stars Ian Waite and Natalie Lowe. The hour long workout will mix the graceful steps of ballroom and the up-tempo steps of Latin dances and promises to be glitzy and glamorous - but most of all fun.

The class is suitable for all ages, levels and experience and no partner is required. Dressing up ‘strictly style’ is optional. Donations to Sport Relief can be made on the night.

To book your place call 01767 433133.