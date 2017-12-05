Suffolk Business Park plans considered and £175,000 contract awarded

Plans for two industrial buildings at Suffolk Business Park development were considered yesterday.

St Edmundsbury Borough Council’s Development Control Committee discussed a reserved matters application for the appearance, layout, scale and landscaping of two units on the western side of the business park, which runs alongside the A14 between Lady Miriam Way and Rougham.

Meanwhile, site developer Jaynic has awarded a £175,000 landscaping contract to Aspect Landscape.

Starting next month, Aspect will landscape the border areas of the park with 500 trees, 1.25 miles of hedge, 500 sapling trees, 22,000 root shrubs, bat and bird boxes and winter hibernation sites for reptiles. The landscaping will also provide routes so hedgehogs and badgers do not have to cross major roads.

In recognition of the site’s historic links with the World War Two Rougham Airfield, two information boards will be installed along the site’s cycleways and stainless steel markers will show where the airfield runways crossed today’s roads.