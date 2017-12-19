Supporting Feline Cat Rescue

A business owner is making a reverse advent calendar to support Feline Cat Rescue in Luton.

Wendy Johnstone wanted to do something to help the cat rescue this Christmas. She decided that for each day of advent she would put something that will help cats into a box in a reverse advent calendar and then present it to Feline Cat Rescue.

She said: “It is a charity I have followed for a while, it is through hard work, determination and dedication from the volunteers and supporters that keeps the rescue running.”

The charity is close to Wendy’s heart as she has her own rescue cat, Molly, who she adopted five years ago. She will be putting cat litter, food, blankets, toys and heat pads in the box, all things they need to run the rescue day to day.