Survey reveals improvements at Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

A mental health survey of people receiving services in the community has shown improvements for Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

The 2017 Community Mental Health Users Survey returned improved scores in 27 of 32 questions, compared with 2016.

Areas of improvement included: being listened to; understanding of the impact of mental health needs; involvement in agreed care and joint decision making.

Dawn Collins, trust interim director of nursing and quality, said: “Our survey results in 2016 were very disappointing and fell far below the level we aspire to achieve, so it is gratifying to see that our 2017 results reflect the hard work our community teams have put in.”

The annual survey of all mental health trusts is carried out by the Care Quality Commission.